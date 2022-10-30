Shutter to Think: That ‘one’ shot of prairie’s mightiest animal still eludes

I recently was lucky enough to attend a bison roundup at the Nachusa Grasslands. The roundup is held once a year for vaccinations and research reasons.
This year’s event had an even greater purpose.
About 50 of the native beasts are being turned over to tribal lands through an agreement between The Nature Conservancy and the Intertribal Buffalo Council. These animals will go back to roam the prairie lands where they once numbered in the millions.
Buffalo to Native Americans were not only important for food, shelter and clothing, but they also were significant in the cultural and spiritual lives of the tribes. This is just one step in doing the right thing for the tribes, the bison and the environment where they live.
It’s certainly not hard to sense the power of the hulking species. They have an irascible nature, sporting their thick horns and wiry fur. They demand respect just by being.
I’ve been to Nachusa and have photographed the bison many times and, quite honestly, I’m still looking to get that “one” image. One that captures its beauty and strength from being honed on the oft-unforgiving prairie lands.
We’re lucky to have this resource so close to us. I encourage all to visit and support the unique lands and its inhabitants.
