James Hardin, 4, (second from left) and Anastasia Heiman, 5, (second from right) were crowned Little Mister and Miss on Thursday, June 26, at Polo’s Town and Country Days. Last year’s winners, Grayson Collins (left) and Sydney Buckingham (right), flank the two newest members of royalty. (Alex T. Paschal)

Seven girls and three boys competed Thursday, June 26, 2025, for the title of Little Miss and Mister at Polo’s Town and Country Days. Asked questions such as “What’s your favorite dinosaur” and “What’s the best thing about being a kid,” the 4- and 5-year-olds did their best to give insightful answers. James Hardin, 4, took the title of Little Mister and Anastasia Heiman, 5, was awarded the Little Miss title.