Rock Falls’ Mendoza Tacos adds 2nd truck to serve Dixon, Tampico

Owner Angel Mendoza stands ready to greet customers inside the Mendoza Tacos food truck on June 27, 2025, at the corner of West 10th Street and First Avenue in Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark)

ROCK FALLS — Parked at the corner of First Avenue and West 10th Street in Rock Falls, the Mendoza Tacos food truck is serving up smiles one taco at a time.

Mendoza Tacos offers made-to-order tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other Mexican cuisine. Owner Angel Mendoza decided to take a chance on himself two years ago when he purchased the food truck after working at Cimco Recycling Sterling for over a decade.

“Times were tough with money,” Mendoza said. “I had worked at some restaurants in Chicago before. I love to see people’s smiling faces when they get delicious food.”

After two years of success and a growing customer base, Mendoza recently expanded his operation to add a second food truck that he takes to Dixon and Tampico.

Before school starts later this year, he plans to give back to the community with a special event featuring discounted food. A portion of the sales will be used to purchase school supplies for local students. Watch the Mendoza Tacos Food Truck Facebook page for updates.

Mendoza said he hopes to expand into a brick-and-mortar location in Rock Falls sometime next year. He recently added ground beef tacos to the menu after several customers requested it.

“There were a lot of older people who wanted something softer than the steak and would ask for ground beef,” Mendoza said. “I don’t ever want people to walk away sad.”

For more information, call 815-719-7884.