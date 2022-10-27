October 27, 2022
State senator wants to showcase stories of veterans at state Capitol

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, is asking constituents to submit photos and stories of their loved ones who performed uniform military service for a Veterans Day display on the first floor of the Capitol building.

The Honoring All Who Served display is scheduled to run from Nov. 10 through Nov. 28. It is intended to pay tribute to all veterans and honor their legacies and sacrifices, Stewart said in a news release.

To participate: Families are asked to submit a photo and written story no longer than 250 words with the following information: name, military branch and if they served during a conflict or peacetime. Military photos are preferred but not necessary.

Send submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 10. Late submissions will be added to the display up through Nov. 28.

Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-0956.

