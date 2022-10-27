5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Treats and the Time Warp

Looking to take costumed kiddies to some area pumpkin themed fun before Halloween on Monday? Lots of opportunities on that score, including trick-or-treating at businesses at separate events in Dixon, Sterling and Rock Falls. The fall season of high school plays has also begun, starting with a production by Sterling High School. Need details? That’s what 5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley is here for.
1 Eccentric high jinks. Sterling High School’s production of “You Can’t Take It With You” hits the stage at Centennial Auditorium. What happens when Alice Vanderhof, and her idiosyncratic family, meet the rich family of her love interest? Will they clash? Certainly so. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 or $5 for students.
2 Monsters in the mall? Halloween Extravaganza, an indoor trick-or-treating event, will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northland Mall in Sterling. Children 9 and younger can visit stores starting at 10, those 10 and older or in groups go at noon. There will be costume contests for best overall, most original and best group. A 50-50 raffle will benefit Ronald McDonald House. Stores will compete for best decorated displays. There will be a treasure hunt and mad scientist exhibits.
3 Riverfront costuming. Biz Boo! Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Rock Falls at RB&W Park and Rock Falls businesses around town. There will be more than 30 booths at RB&W Park and other games and activities. Participating businesses that are welcoming trick or treaters are Chakra Tree Crystals, PcTech 2 U, Muddy Paws and More, Stahr Media LLC, Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, Lotus Wellness Spa and Salon, Country Financial, Corner Tap, Couture Hair and Day Spa, Shay Brown State Farm, Ben’s Phresh Kutz Barber Shop, Brows By Han and Nails By Victoria Garcia.
4 Fill those goody bags. Treat Street by Discover Dixon, KSB and State Farm Office of Jordan Mesick will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, KSB Town Square Centre, Circle Drive and Downtown Businesses.
5 It’s a tradition, so jump to the left and take a step to the right. An interactive viewing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be 8 p.m. Saturday at Timber Lake Playhouse near Mount Carroll. Children younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult. Tickets are $15, prop bags are $10.
