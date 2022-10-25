October 25, 2022
Shaw Local
Sterling Public Schools will vote on school maintenance grant

By Troy E. Taylor
Students and parents gather around the Sterling Jefferson School sign to have pictures taken Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 for the first day of school.

In a file photo from August, students and parents gather around the Sterling Jefferson School sign to have pictures taken Wednesday for the first day of school. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools will vote on two action items in its finance and operations when the board of education will meet in regular session 7 p.m. Wednesday at the high school library.

The board will vote on whether to approve a school maintenance project grant in the current fiscal year.

It will also vote on the preliminary tax levy for the 2022 tax year.

Most of the other items on the agenda are informational: hearing reports from the facility-transportation-finance committee and the community relations committee.

The administration will provide board members with a preview of the Illinois Report Card report due out Thursday from the Illinois State Board of Education. It will also offer an outline of phase two of the three-year facility plan.

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.