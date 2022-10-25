Sterling Public Schools will vote on school maintenance grant

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools will vote on two action items in its finance and operations when the board of education will meet in regular session 7 p.m. Wednesday at the high school library.

The board will vote on whether to approve a school maintenance project grant in the current fiscal year.

It will also vote on the preliminary tax levy for the 2022 tax year.

Most of the other items on the agenda are informational: hearing reports from the facility-transportation-finance committee and the community relations committee.

The administration will provide board members with a preview of the Illinois Report Card report due out Thursday from the Illinois State Board of Education. It will also offer an outline of phase two of the three-year facility plan.