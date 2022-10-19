Sauk Valley trick-or-treat times, other Halloween activities

Halloween activities begin in earnest this weekend. Some of the events are geared for children, others for the young at heart. There are contests for house decorating, costumes, scarecrows and a few opportunities to experience the best “jump scare” in northwest Illinois.

Of course, this includes an ever-expanded listing of trick or treat times, which appears at the end of this listing. To submit, send to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/.

House of 1000 Decorations Halloween House Decorating Contest, through Oct. 26. Register at Rock Falls Tourism, 815-622-1106, travel@visitrockfalls.com or at 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

Halloween activities, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Dixon Public Library.

Halloween Bash. Sugarpill, Half Catholic, McCrae and The Scummies, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $5.

Drive Through Trick or Treat, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Dixon High School parking lot on Peoria Avenue.

Scarecrow Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 22, Heritage Crossing, Dixon. Pumpkin derby, doughnut eating competition, scarecrow contest, pumpkin painting, petting zoo.

Inaugural First Student Fall Charity Carnival, noon to 6 p.m., 1902 First Ave., Oct. 22, Rock Falls. Haunted bus, food trucks, costume contest, carnival games, raffle to support VFW.

Haunted Trail Walk 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Dillon Home Museum, 1005 East Third Street, Sterling. Event is free. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Halloween on the Prairie will be from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Byron Forest Preserve, 7993 N. River Road, Byron. The Byron Park District event includes hayrack rides, crafts, owl and hawk demonstrations by the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab group, a bounce house, apple sling shots and the costume parade at 1 p.m. Participants can enjoy a free lunch of hot dog and chips.

Very Terrifying Storytime, 6 p.m. and Stories After Dark, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Sterling Public Library.

Sterling Police Department Trunk-Or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Oct. 26, Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Avenue, South Parking Lot, Sterling. 815-632-6613. If rain, moves to Sterling Marketplace.

Trick or treat, 3-5 p.m., Oct. 27, Morningside of Sterling, 2705 Avenue E., Sterling.

Pumpkin Bash by Revitalize Erie, 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 29, downtown triangle, Erie.

Treat Street presented by Discover Dixon, KSB and State Farm Office of Jordan Mesick, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29, KSB Town Square Centre, Circle Drive and Downtown Businesses.

Biz Boo! Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Rock Falls at RB&W Park and Rock Falls businesses around town.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Oct. 29, Spring Valley Reformed Church 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton. Children 12 and younger are invited to come in costume from trunks of parked vehicles in a safe environment.

Halloween Pub Crawl, 2 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29. Costumes encouraged. Tickets available at Chamber office, Merlin’s Greenhouse and Flowers and JTI Salon and Spa. $15

Amboy Halloween festivities Oct. 30; parade 3 p.m. from First Federal Bank to Amboy Junior High School, trick or treating 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 29 Trick or Treating

Creston, 5-8 p.m.

Rochelle, 5-8 p.m.

Oct. 30 Trick or Treating

Amboy, 4-6 p.m.

Ashton, 5-7 p.m.

Oct. 31 Trick or Treating

Byron 5-8 p.m.

Compton, 5-7 p.m.

Davis Junction, 5-8 p.m.

Dixon, 5-7:30 p.m.

Erie, 5-7 p.m.

Forreston, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Franklin Grove, 5-7 p.m.

Fulton, 5-8 p.m.

Lyndon, 4-7 p.m.

Mount Carroll, 6-8 p.m.

Morrison, 4-7 p.m.

Mt. Morris, 5-8 p.m.

Oregon, 5-8 p.m.

Paw Paw, 4-7 p.m.

Prophetstown, 5-7 p.m.

Rock Falls, 4:30-7 p.m.

Sterling, 4:30-7 p.m.

Stillman Valley, 4-7 p.m.

Tampico, 4:30-7 p.m.

West Brooklyn, 5:30-7 p.m.