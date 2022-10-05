Nominations sought for state’s best school board members

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Board of Education is asking members of the public to nominate outstanding school board members for the Thomas Lay Burroughs Award.

The award is presented every year to a school board member who meets the criteria for outstanding service in three areas:

Personal leadership in improving student learning, closing achievement gaps, and supporting educational excellence; and/or

Personal leadership in expanding educational opportunities for underserved students; and/or

Personal leadership in resolving a crisis or major difficulty with the result of more equitable outcomes for students.

Nominations of school board members who have provided outstanding leadership may be submitted online at https://www.isbe.net/Pages/thomas-lay-burroughs-award.aspx.