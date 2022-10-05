Business update: Chickwood Cottage moves in Dixon

DIXON – Chickweed Cottage has moved to 91 S. Hennepin Ave. The move provided the unique art and home décor store with additional space for indoor seating.
“Now customers can come in, get a pastry and sit down with some coffee to talk about home décor and what is trending,” owner Letha Catalina said. “I felt like everything aligned at the right time. It just came about that there was the perfect space to rent.”
Customers can purchase art prints by Catalina and other local artists, seasonal décor, Door County coffee, and packaged pastries from Jen’s Artisan Breads of Mount Morris.
Chickweed Cottage started as an online store where Catalina sold her art prints, dry flower arrangements, and various home décor pieces. Catalina loves to share art and inspire creativity within others, and the storefront was the perfect outlet.
“I love to display things, and all these ideas I have, now I can share them with people,” Catalina gushed.
Chickweed Cottage is open Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 815-762-2876 for more information.
Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.