Suicide prevention walk planned for Dixon on Oct. 15

DIXON — The Sauk Valley Walk to Stop Suicide will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Page Park in Dixon.

This event is part of the Out of the Darkness community and associated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It is intended to be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected lives.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the foundation. The foundation website showed that more than $3,000 of a $13,000 goal had been raised as of Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Jaden Dahlstrom at 815-994-3393 or at jhigley498@yahoo.com.

An affiliated event will be Paint Your Soul Out with Laura, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 662 Palmyra Road, Dixon.