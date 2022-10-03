October 03, 2022
Suicide prevention walk planned for Dixon on Oct. 15

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 100 people attended an Out of the Darkness walk in Ottawa in this 2021 file photo. The Sauk Valley Walk to Stop Suicide will be Oct. 15 at Page Park in Dixon.

DIXON — The Sauk Valley Walk to Stop Suicide will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Page Park in Dixon.

This event is part of the Out of the Darkness community and associated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It is intended to be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected lives.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the foundation. The foundation website showed that more than $3,000 of a $13,000 goal had been raised as of Oct. 1.

For more information, contact Jaden Dahlstrom at 815-994-3393 or at jhigley498@yahoo.com.

An affiliated event will be Paint Your Soul Out with Laura, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 662 Palmyra Road, Dixon.

