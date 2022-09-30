Whiteside County Republicans to open election headquarters

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County Republicans to open its election headquarters on Monday on the east, or the rear of the Pignatelli and Associates law office, 102 E. Rock Falls Road, Suite 2, in Rock Falls.

The headquarters will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office is subject to close without notice should staffing be unavailable.

Yard signs and literature will be available at the office, said Chairman Kurt Glazier. For more information, call 815-535-1219 or 815-441-4737.