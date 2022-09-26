September 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Police ID Dixon man who died after ‘exiting’ moving vehicle; driver charged

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Investigators work at the scene of a fatal incident at the 1200 block of Palmyra Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Dixon.

Investigators work the scene of a fatality Saturday in which a 28-year-old Dixon man died after fighting with the driver and exiting a moving vehicle, Dixon police said. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

DIXONPolice Monday identified a Dixon man who they say “exited” a moving vehicle during a fight with the impaired driver early Saturday and died of his injuries

Yishmael Q. Sneed, 28, was a passenger in a car driven by Derrick L. Flynn, 39, of Dixon.

Derrick L. Flynn

Derrick L. Flynn (Dixon Police Department)

The two men got into a fight, and Sneed jumped or rolled from the vehicle, police said in a news release.

They responded to the 1200 block of Palmyra Road around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a man injured in a traffic incident. Sneed was taken to KSB Hospital, were he died shortly after, the release said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday; the results were not released.

Flynn is charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice, both felonies, and with misdemeanor DUI and domestic battery.

He refused a blood draw at the hospital, which is where the obstruction charge comes from, Chief Steve Howell said.

Aggravated battery carries two to five years in prison, obstructing justice one to four years.

DixonLee CountyRochelleCrime and CourtsCrime
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.