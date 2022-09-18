Sauk Valley Community College launches court-approved program to help with traffic violations

DIXON - Sauk Valley Community College is partnering with the 15th Judicial Circuit Court to add a traffic safety program to help reduce moving violations.

The traffic safety program is a court-approved program intended to improve driving skills, decrease the possibility of future traffic law violations, and reduce the chance of traffic accidents.

It allows community members to plead guilty to a traffic violation and receive court supervision to avoid having minor traffic offenses appear as a conviction on their driving record in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle and Stephenson counties.

“SVCC staff have worked tirelessly over the last few years to bring this program to the Sauk Valley and are excited for it to start,” said Brenda Helms, Sauk’s director of business training and community education. “Sauk Valley Community College is finally able to offer a traffic safety program, which is a great opportunity for the college and community. We are hopeful that offering this educational experience will reduce local traffic violations and accidents.”

The defensive driver four-hour course can be taken online or in-person, and an eight-hour course can be taken in-person. The courses will be offered in Savanna, Polo, Freeport and at SVCC’s campus.

Those interested must register with the county Circuit Clerk’s office to attend this class, and seating is limited for each date. The registration fee is due at the time of registration.

Go to svcc.edu/traffic to get information for area courts and register.