Dixon Public Schools Foundation receives $500,000 donation

DIXON – The Dixon Public Schools Foundation will receive $500,000 thanks to a donation from longtime supporters of the district.

In August, the foundation was informed that it will receive about $500,000 from the Harold M. and Jane E. Weaver Joint Living Trust.

“Hal” and Jane Weaver, who died in 2021 and 2013, respectively, were longtime supporters of Dixon schools and both were involved in the creation of the foundation’s annual Stupor Bowl fundraiser.

“Hal and Jane were kind and dedicated souls who believed in the importance of educating our kids,” foundation Chairman Tom Wadsworth said. “We had no idea that they planned this generous donation years ago.”

Jane Weaver was a guidance counselor at Dixon High School for 39 years before retiring in 2001. For many years, she coached the DHS Scholastic Bowl team, which served as the model for the Dixon Stupor Bowl in 1996. She served on the bowl’s organizing committee for its first decade. She died in 2013 at age 75.

Hal Weaver’s career also was in education, serving as the choir director for Milledgeville schools. He was involved in the Dixon Kiwanis Club, the Dixon Public Library and in many Dixon community service projects. He died at age 94 on June 18, 2021.

Hal Weaver, a member of Kiwanis Club of Dixon, basks after being crowned king of the 2015 adult spring prom April 11 at the Posthouse Ballroom in Dixon. (Submitted)

Founded in 1993, the Dixon Public School District Foundation seeks donors who can help the foundation’s mission to purchase educational tools that the School District cannot afford.

The foundation’s endowment stands at $950,000; the Weaver donation will increase that amount to almost $1.5 million. Interest from the endowment is used annually for classroom grants throughout the Dixon School District.

The Weavers also gave a $585,000 donation for Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program to go toward Milledgeville students.

SVCC’s earned-tuition program provides eligible students, who graduate within the SVCC district, the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at the college or until they earn their certificate or degree, whichever comes first.