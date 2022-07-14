SVCC Impact Program receives $585,000 donation to benefit Milledgeville students

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College received a $585,000 donation for the college’s Impact Program to go toward Milledgeville students.

The donation is from Harold “Hal” Weaver, who died last year at the age of 94.

Weaver worked for the Milledgeville School District as a choir director prior to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and enjoyed traveling, music, and community service projects, according to a SVCC news release.

“He was involved with many Kiwanis Club projects, but the Talent Showcase featuring young musicians and organizing the Salvation Army kettle drive were most important to him,” the release said.

Weaver was also involved with the Friends of the Dixon Public Library for many years and helped with the annual book sale to benefit the library.

“SVCC Impact Program is honored to continue his legacy of impacting the lives of students,” said Lori Cortez, Sauk’s dean of institutional advancement. “The generosity of Hal will allow students from Milledgeville to earn tuition for up to three years at SVCC.”

SVCC’s earned-tuition program provides eligible students, who graduate within the Sauk district, the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at the college, or until they earn their certificate or degree— whichever comes first. For more information on the Impact Program, go to svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu