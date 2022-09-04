Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Aug. 19-26

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Melanie J. Berogan, now Rolland, to Carter Kelemen, 1203 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $65,000.

⋅ Tessa Stouffer to Madison B. Beasley and Zackary T. Long, 514 W. Morris St., Morrison, $122,500.

⋅ Christine A. Tichler to Amanda L. Bennett, 11393 Ward Road, Morrison, $87,000.

⋅ Steven L. and Kenne R. Hampton to Tyrone Johnson, 514 Galt Ave. and 211 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls and 1602 16th Ave. and 707 E. 15th St., Sterling, $185,000.

⋅ Eric Bird to Tyrone Johnson, 907 Ave. G, Sterling, $40,000.

⋅ Marvin V. Houzenga to George A. Hardy, 505 E. Main St., Morrison, $96,000.

⋅ Lane Ray Jack Brewster to Jesp Properties LLC, 5813 Schafer Road, Fulton, $15,000.

⋅ Terry and Kim J. Fields, Mary Johnson, Susan Lightsey and Scott Fields to Danny C. and Ella E. Miller, three parcels on Lincoln Road, Morrison, $535,000.

⋅ Kathy S. Schradeya, Thomas C., Michael J., Aiden Michael Douglas and Marjorie A. Lanphere, Jessie L. Moffitt, and Marilyn P. Lanphere Estate to William R. Roseman, 503 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $65,000.

⋅ Julie M. Marschang to Breanna R. Douglas, 3312 B St., Rock Falls, $128,000.

⋅ Juan R. and Velia Flores to Lydia E. Amezola and Eustacio Diaz, 1004 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Douglas Mikan to Daniel J. and Ellen E. Monnier, 4210 Hillcrest Lane, Sterling, $320,000.

⋅ Chad J. Peppers to he Illinois Department of Transportation and Chad J. Peppers, 102 S. Cherry St., Morrison, $16,378.

⋅ Mortgage Center LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development,707 W. 13th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Carloss Gregory to Cathy Lynn James, 402 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $54,000.

⋅ Jeffrey Frazier to HTIMS LP, 804 E. 11th St., Rock Falls (products in Motion Inc.), $350,000.

⋅ Mapleshade Properties LLC to Rentco LLC, 206 W. Fifth St., Sterling (apartment building), $260,000.

⋅ Larry A. and Yasuko Petersen to Joel D. Collins, 4675 Holly Road, Fulton, $4,000.

⋅ Leona K. Miller to DMW General LLC, 19736 Waller Road, Fulton, $173,000.

⋅ Richard D. Vegter to Taggart Dagny LLC, 19022 Hillside Road, Morrison, $250,000.

⋅ Ryan E. Eissens to Ryan Workman, 19040 13th St., Fulton, $42,500.

⋅ Ramona Lierman Estate, Cheryl R. Allen, Darcy L. Batten and Bradley L. Lierman to John J. Kophamer, 18640 Malvern Road, Morrison, $18,000.

⋅ Eric M. and Angela M. Colville to Brhenan M. Linke and Robert Rae Habben, 12936 Blue Goose Road, Morrison, $53,000.

⋅ Dustin and Jodi Thompson to Brandon L. and Katelyn M. Stangeland, one parcel on Susan Court, Sterling, $16,000.

⋅ Jason L. and Renee E. Kuehl to Kevin and Okcha Bush, 613 19th Ave., Fulton, $60,000.

⋅ Alice L. Grimes Estate, Deborah A. Terbush and Glynn Grimes to Rick H. and Rogene S. Underhile, two parcels on West Kimball Street, Tampico, $5,000.

⋅ Dale G. and Joann Grote, also Rolland to Jesus E. Sierra Jiminez, 1208 W. 18th St., Rock Falls, $28,000.

⋅ Bonnie L. Bruins to Becca J. Holloway and Jonathan K. Landis, 506 N. Main St., Sterling, $99,900.

⋅ Sterling Today Inc. to Main Street of Sterling Inc., 310 Second Ave., Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Thomas J. McGinn to ATT Holdings LLC, two parcels on Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $1,263,500.

⋅ Daniel R. and Elizabeth B. Koster to Edward and Janice Anderson, one parcel on 14th Avenue, Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Jim C. and Christine R. Vest to Illinois Department of Transportation, 21764 Freeport Road, Sterling, $3,700.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Michael R. and Cynthia J. Kobbeman to Cory M. and Amber J. Bianchi, 30607 Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Robert L. and Bobbie L. Stammer Trust, Melissa Blue, trustee, to Kathern M. Dobbins, 15291 Ebson Road, Fulton, $224,900.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Paul D. and Brigitte Young, one parcel on Lakeside Drive, Erie, $10,000.

⋅ Hall Family Trust, Gregory J. Hall, trustee, to Dixie A. and Sally Malston, 1205 E. 18th St., Sterling, $120,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ George Still Estate to Skyler Russell, 710 Washington St., Prophetstown, $105,000.

⋅ Diana L. McCarter Estate to Jay VonHolten, one parcel on Golf Hill drive, Sterling, $12,000.

⋅ Diana L. McCarter Estate to Jay VonHolten, 15678 Golf Hills Drive, Sterling, $258,000.

⋅ Dorothy H. Jacobs Estate to Alan D. and Sherry Burkett, 305 W. 15th St., Sterling, $165,000.

⋅ William A. Richmond Estate to Dawn M. and Tommy J. Nielsen, 8950 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $125,000.

⋅ Robert E. Renner Jr. Estate to Melinda A. Shambaugh, 517 W. South St., Morrison, $90,000.

Deed

⋅ Andrew W. Heppner and Whiteside County sheriff to Farmers National Bank,607 N. Bluff St., Albany, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Quad City Metals Industrial LLC to 41 US 30 Owner LLC, 41 US Highway 30, Rock Falls (Precision Metals Indsutries), $183 million.

⋅ Gabriela Gonzalez Trigueros to Damian Moses Pagan, block 17, lot 160, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,500.

⋅ Terry N. Heap to Robert C. and Barbara Elizabeth Holub Eaman, block 3, lot 93, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $100,000.

⋅ Leszek and Marta Kozminski to Krzysztof, block 29, lot 39, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $23,000.

⋅ Leandra M. Torres to Maria Elena and Ashley Julianna Flores, block 16, lot 64, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Bonnie B. Perman to Brenda M. Cielo, block 14, lots 3 and 4, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $53,000.

⋅ Michelle Lozins to Melissa A. and James A. Ciukaj Jr., block 5, lot 508, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

⋅ Kenneth Eugene and Margaret Diebert to Kenneth A. and Kristen A. Demeo, block 27, lot 113, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Hugo Soto to Ines Uribe and Nazaria Uribe Urbina, block 21, lot 261, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,000.

⋅ John E. Doyle to Denise L. Harvey and Jacqueline K. Rios, block 1, lot 127, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

⋅ Maureen M. and Richard J. Blackburn to Tristan Graves and Mary Schoettle, 111 Metcalf, Amboy, $110,000.

⋅ Matthew R. Burger to Charity Van Raden, 108 S. State St., Franklin Grove, $77,500.

⋅ Eric Bird to Tyrone Johnson, 736 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $40,000.

⋅ Joshua N. and Mallory E. Faivre to Brock and Kristin Baker, 1313 state Route 38, Franklin Grove, $220,000.

⋅ Wintrust Mortgage and Barrington Bank and Trust Co. NA to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 405 Tracy Ave., Ashton, $0.

⋅ Samantha L. and William J. Heaton Jr. to Kaylee and Louis Di Gioia, 1475 state Route 38, Franklin Grove, $270,000.

⋅ John and Yulia Bivol to Randy and Amy Smith, 622 Ogee Road, Earlville, $395,000.

⋅ Frymire Farms Inc. to Jared J. Kelly, 729 Indian Head Road, Harmon, $0.

⋅ David W. and Paula J. Schnabel to Dean M. Noble, 886 German Road, Paw Paw, $333,000.

⋅ Jonathan L. and Aubrey K. Setchell to Kourtnee J. and James L. Mezo Jr., 1297 US Route 52, Amboy, $168,500.

⋅ Rhonda K. and Gary D. Brown to Eliseo Hernandez Santiago and Maria V. Bonilla-Islas, 3405 Dredge Road, Paw Paw, $150,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Michael K. Willstead and Melanie F. Konecny to Dwight Burgess, 202 W. Main St., Harmon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ James J. Unland Revocable Trust of 2021, James J. Unland, trustee, to Martin R. Jonsson, 420 N. First St., Compton, $127,500.

⋅ Joseph Sharboro Revocable Trust, Joseph Sharboro, trustee, to Michael R. and Sheri L. Setters, 1690 Hampton St., Binghampton, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Dustin K. and Sarah A. Spears to Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $4,900.

⋅ Ronald S. and Steven H. Brechon to Steven H. Brechon, 5572 S. Scout Road, Oregon, $350,000.

⋅ John H. and James R. Jakubec to Jeremy and Jaclyn Stroud, 159 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $87,500.

⋅ Roger W. and Sandra J. Boelter to Steven McBride and Robyn Simmons, 200, 202 and 204 Minnesota Drive, Dixon, $8,000.

⋅ Thomas B. and Theresa J. Rexroad to Broc W. and Brittany A. Kundert, 814 N. Kingsway Lane, Byron, $225,000.

⋅ Daniel J. and Sandra L. Boehle to Kurtis and Janine C. Wilson, 510 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $196,000.

⋅ Haywell LLC Westwood to John E. Rodriguez, 108 W. Shirley Ave., Rochelle, $161,000.

⋅ Everett G. and Jennifer L. Albright to Alan Toomsen, 301 S. Second St., Oregon, $93,500.

⋅ Melissa Swanson Yocum to Dylan J. Hopkins and Addison M. Wetzel, 2522 E. Pleasant Grove Road, Oregon, $422,000.

⋅ North Central College in Naperville to Keith E. and Lisa R. Cowell, 6685 S. Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $750,000.

⋅ Susan C. and Jerry J. Brizzi to Pine Rock Storage LLC, 4119 E. Pine Rock Road, Oregon, $190,000.

⋅ Thomas W. and Teresa L. Rillie to Brittany Walz, 3566 S. Brookville Road, Polo, $94,050.

⋅ Dorothy A. and Jeffrey D. Tenney to Andrzej Gorniak, 202 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $2,200.

⋅ Dorothy A. and Jeffrey D. Tenney to Andrzej Gorniak, 423 Chippewa Lane, Dixon, $3,490.

⋅ Karen A., Bryan and Andrew J. Bauer to Thomas R. and Lori J. Brown, one parcel in Flagg Township, $954,965.55

⋅ Jenna Lyn Hansen to Sandra L. and Francisco Gonzalez, one parcel in Flagg Township, $184,000.

⋅ Erik P. and Wendy M. Gilbert to Trent R. and Kayla L. Metzger, 10112 E. Shagbark Lane, Rochelle, $281,900.

⋅ John Jozwiak to Jasmine Hendrick, 410 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $40,000.

⋅ Jennifer M. Moore Walsh to Jessica L. Cook, 708 Monroe St., Oregon, $100,000.

⋅ Ronnie L. Freeman to William Kain, 10970 E. South Woodlawn Drive, Rochelle, $206,500.

⋅ Nathan D. and Leah Campbell to Midwest Properties by R&B LLC, 164 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $10,000.

⋅ Justin and Melissa Joyce to Seth L. Larson, 208 Windmill Drive, Rochelle, $245,000.

⋅ Elaine H. Rogers to Talbert Properties LLC, 627 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $123,900.

⋅ Bryan J. Durancik to Abigail E. Gould, 1219 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $130,000.

⋅ Kevin and Robin Henry to Neal P. and Charity L. Soles, one parcel on Kylewood Drive, Byron, $30,000.

⋅ Vernon W. and Cheryl L. Shetler to Travis and Miranda Dewey, 402 E. King St., Polo, $75,000.

⋅ James D. and Melanie J. Mays to Bryce Allen Holesinger, 136 S. Maple St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Quit claim deed

⋅ The late Dwayne M. Flusch by heir to Karrie H. Pionke, 4924 N. Wendorf Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Richard E. and Shirley J. Johann Trust 96, Steven L. Johann and Brenda K. Miller, trustees, to Jared M. Cialkowski, 7492 N. Stillman Road, Byron, $0.

⋅ Charles W. Parks Trust 1, Paula L. Tegeler, trustee, to Maestro Steel LLC, 414 W. Dixon St., Polo, $0.

⋅ Pamela K. Knott Trust 2015, Pamela K. Knott, trustee, to Bryan Pudinoff, 7072 E. Executive Court, Byron, $377,000.

⋅ Philip L. Yordy Declaration Trust, Philip L. Yordy, trustee, to Luis Romo Alcaraz and Monica Escobar Sierra, 5334 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $220,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office