August 22, 2022
Sterling police looking for man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Sterling police are looking for a man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint Saturday morning. (8/20/22)

STERLINGPolice still are looking for a masked man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The man, who according to surveillance footage is white and about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, was wearing a red hoodie, a blue medical mask, jeans and black sneakers.

He came into the store at 1106 Fourth St. around 8:38 a.m., showed the cashier a handgun and demanded money, police said in a news release.

No one was injured

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 815-632-6640 or the anonymous hotline Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.