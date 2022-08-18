Rock Falls man critical after nearly 2 weeks; neighbor charged with battery

ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls man is in a Rockford hospital and still in critical condition almost two weeks after being beaten at the hands of a neighbor, police said in a news release Thursday.
Scott E. Hagerman, 60, pleaded not guilty in Whiteside County Court to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, each punishable by 2 to 5 years in prison. He also is charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
According to the release, police received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6, reporting an assault in the 400 block of Garden Circle. When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man injured on the ground.
He was taken to CGH Medical Center and later, “due to the severity of his injuries,” to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, the release said.
As of Wednesday, he still was listed in critical condition, the release said.
Hagerman, who has no felony history in Whiteside County, was charged Aug. 8, pleaded not guilty and requested a public defender.
He was freed the next day after posting $1,500 of his $15,000 bond.
New information on the extent of the man’s injuries was presented in court on Aug. 11, and bond was increased to $40,000, the release said.
Hagerman again pleaded not guilty, and as of Thursday, still was in custody.
He has a preliminary hearing Monday.