No arrest yet in Rock Falls shooting

ROCK FALLS – The 30-year-old man shot several times around 10 a.m. Aug. 9 still is being treated in a Rockford hospital and has yet to be interviewed, and so no arrest has been made, Rock Falls Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said Tuesday.
The man suffered “multiple gunshots to his body and extremities” and underwent surgery that day at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. He then was taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where more surgeries have been performed, Pilgrim said.
The man has not been identified.
Another man, who also was not identified, was detained a short time at the home in the 900 block of West Fifth Street, but he has not been charged.
A handgun was recovered.
More details will be released as the investigation progresses, Pilgrim said.
Detectives from the Sterling Police Department, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and State Police are assisting.