ISP: Denver man dies, two others injured in I-88 crash in Lee County

DIXON – A 41-year-old Colorado man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. on Interstate 88 in Lee County, State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to the release, for unknown reasons, a westbound pickup truck driven by Corey Head, 27, left the road and drove through the left center median wires, coming to rest on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Head and Patrick J. Derham, 27, who was sitting in the back seat, were taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, while Gareth J. Foster, 41, the front passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foster’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma from injuries sustained when the truck hit the wires and an abutment, Lee County Coroner Jesse Partington said.

Head was listed in critical condition Wednesday, and Derham in serious condition, an OSF spokeswoman said.

All three men are from Denver, the release said.