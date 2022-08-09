Business update: Repurposed gallery opens at Dixon Main Street Incubator

DIXON — The Renew Me Gallery opened last Friday in the Dixon Main Street Incubator at 115 S. Hennepin Ave. The gallery sells, among other items, repurposed items, artwork, and landscape décor.
The gallery will also feature themed exhibits from local artists.
“It’s an extension of things we have been doing throughout our life regarding the arts, plants, and re-purposing items. It’s also about promoting kindness, compassion, and inclusion,” owner Rick Moser said. “You’ll find fun and unique things that you won’t find anywhere else in the area. There’s also art composed of vintage and other reclaimed materials.”
Joyce and Rick Moser moved to Dixon just over a year ago to explore business opportunities.
After speaking with the Dixon Chamber of Commerce, they learned about the Dixon Main Street Incubator program and decided to move forward with the opportunity.
The program helps new businesses looking to develop into the downtown Dixon community by providing discounted rent and developmental and promotional support from Main Street. This crucial support helps new companies build a customer base while keeping operating costs low.
The gallery will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
