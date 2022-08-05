August 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Summer celebration held for Coloma Homes’ youngest residents

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Tyler Butters, 8, wrestles a friend down the slide during the end of summer bash at the Coloma Homes in Rock Falls. Friday the residents will be able to cool down in the sprinklers and have a dinner of pizza provided by the Whiteside County House Authority.

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County Housing Authority sponsored an end-of-summer celebration for the youngest residents of the 110-unit Coloma Homes in Rock Falls.

The activities on Thursday and Friday were meant to promote positivity and community awareness, said Andrea Lippens, property manager at Coloma Homes.

On Thursday, there was a bounce house, face painting and sidewalk chalk art. The children got snacks, juice and water.

On Friday, water sprinklers, frozen treats and a pizza party are planned.

Jez’Liyn Hanson (left), 14, and Kendal Poff, 9, paint up their hands Thursday during a day of fun at the Coloma Homes in Rock Falls. The Whiteside County Housing Authority is sponsoring the end of summer fun to promote positivity and community awareness.

Jez’Liyn Hanson (left), 14, and Kendal Poff, 9, paint up their hands Thursday during a day of fun at the Coloma Homes in Rock Falls. The Whiteside County Housing Authority is sponsoring the end of summer fun to promote positivity and community awareness. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

