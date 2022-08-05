Summer celebration held for Coloma Homes’ youngest residents

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County Housing Authority sponsored an end-of-summer celebration for the youngest residents of the 110-unit Coloma Homes in Rock Falls.
The activities on Thursday and Friday were meant to promote positivity and community awareness, said Andrea Lippens, property manager at Coloma Homes.
On Thursday, there was a bounce house, face painting and sidewalk chalk art. The children got snacks, juice and water.
On Friday, water sprinklers, frozen treats and a pizza party are planned.
