Yee-haw hee-haw! Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show offers donkey races this year

Emma Dinges, 15, of Sublette, shows off her market lamb at the Lee County 4-H fair last year. The 170th Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show opens to the public at noon Thursday and runs until Sunday afternoon at the Lee County 4-H Center and Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)