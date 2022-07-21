Business Update: Quickie oil change on the horizon in Sterling

STERLING — Construction at 4106 E. Lincolnway, Sterling has been underway for several weeks, and the building will be the new site of Take 5 Oil Change. The drive-through service offers 10-minute oil changes while allowing customers to wait in their car during their visit.
A technician reviews options for wiper blade and filter replacements with them while they wait.
The Take 5 franchise began as a traditional oil change shop in Louisiana in 1984 and switched to the stay-in-your-car model in 1996.
By 2016 the chain’s parent company, Driven Brands, Inc., had grown the business into 70 stores and began expanding into franchises two years later.
Construction superintendent Brian Hutchins said development is scheduled to be completed by the end of August. Hutchins also said there is a plan to begin construction of a 7 Brew drive-through coffee shop in the adjacent lot once construction is finished for the Take 5 building.
