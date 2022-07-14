Persona’s: Kathy Henson calls it a career

After decades overseeing the family business, Kathy Henson is ready to focus more on family and less on running a business. She’s selling The New Persona Studio to Photographic Arts in Moline. She’ll still be keeping on eye on people, but it’ll be as a photographer and not as owner. “I’m not going to totally disappear,” she said, but “it’s been 47 years, and I’m just ready to have a little time to myself and my husband.” (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)