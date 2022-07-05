July 05, 2022
Rock Falls motorcyclist remains in critical condition

By Kathleen A. Schultz
ROCK FALLS – A Rock Falls motorcyclist who crashed around 10:15 p.m. Friday remained in critical condition Tuesday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, a spokeswoman there said.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of West Sixth Street, Rock Falls police said in a news release.

Police aren’t sure what happened yet; there were no witnesses, Deputy Chief Mark Davis said.

The man is in his 40s, said Davis, who did not have the report at hand.

Charges may be pending. The investigation continues.

No further information was provided.

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.