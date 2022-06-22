Business Update: Sterling campground renovates under new owners

STERLING – Ruffit Park Campground is set to have a soft re-opening later this summer.

The popular camping destination is undergoing renovations to bring the electrical systems and bathrooms up to code.

The new owners hope to have these updates completed by the end of July.

The park was purchased in May by Matthew and Molly Habben. Molly is the great-niece of former owner Maxine Gaumer, who died on Dec. 27.

The Habbens plan to put in a new pool and are awaiting state approval. If plans run smoothly, the pool will be finished next spring.

Even without an official announcement, the community has shown overwhelming support to re-open the park.

“We made a general post about the park after acquiring it, and within less than a day, it had 20,000 views,” Matthew Habben said.

Ruffit Park Campground is at 24832 Rock Falls Road in Sterling. Curious campers can look to future updates.

