Shutter to Think: A tender moment for a rescued horse

Molly Weinzierl takes a moment with her American quarter horse rescue Reno on December 9, 2021 at her Dixon farm. Reno was one step away from a slaughterhouse but now performs in barrel racing and drill team events. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Alexa Zoellner, our outstanding Ogle County News reporter, was planning a story on a Dixon teen who rescued a horse. “Try and get some kind of intimate moment between them,” she said to me when we had hammered down the details on time, place, date.

I think this photo fit that request.

Judges for the Illinois Press Association thought the same when awarding this photo second place in the Portrait/Personality class in the 2021 awards. Zoellner, however took the “blanket of roses” for her story of Molly Weinzierl and Reno in the Feature Writing category. Congrats to my colleague on her success.

– Alex T. Paschal