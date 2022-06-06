First notes of summer heard at Dixon park

DIXON – The summer series of concerts opened with Music at the Square on Friday. For the opener, Kathy Cecchetti and Acoustic Circus were the featured performers.

Here is a list of live music on the summer schedule at various venues around the Sauk Valley.

Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon

• The Lone Canary, 5 p.m. June 15.

• Andrew Robinson, 5 p.m. June 22.

That Gurl, 5 p.m., July 13.

• Kayla Seeber Music, 5 p.m. July 20.

• Espinosa and Coffey, 5 p.m. July 27.

• The Midnight Purchase, 5 p.m. Aug. 3.

• Downtown Rhythm Kings, 5 p.m., Aug. 10.

• Minimal, 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

• Lizzi Neal Trio, 5 p.m., Aug. 24.

• Ethan Bell, 5 p.m., Aug. 31.

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

• Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5:30 p.m., June 10.

• Jay Vonn, 5:30 p.m., June 17.

• Fred and Ginger, 5:30 p.m., June 24.

• Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8.

• Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15.

• Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22.

• Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29.

• Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5.

• New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12.

• Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19.

• Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26.

• The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2.

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center. All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night performances are (with opening acts):

June 15: “A Night on Broadway,” (Truman’s Ridge)

June 22: features guest conductor Jonathan Lauff of Neuqua Valley High School (Who Drank all the Tequila)

June 29: “Fourth of July Celebration” (String-Alongs)

July 6: “Conductors Night Out” (Hitz City)

July 13: featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music (Robbie La Blanc and the Real Live Show)

July 20: featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University (Chameleon)

July 27: “Kidz Koncert” (Spontaneous Combustion)

Aug. 3: “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet. (Lobotomite)

Saturday evening concerts

June 25: featuring Josh Duffee Orchestra

July 16: featuring the Illinois Brass Band.

Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets, Dale Park, Sterling

• Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5 p.m. June 9.

• Todd Lorenc, 5 p.m. June 23.

• Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5 p.m. July 14.

• be announced, 5 p.m., July 28.

• Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

• Lojo Russo, 5 p.m. Aug. 25.

Dixon Municipal Band

Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m. Performances are June 9, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.

• Petunia Festival Concert, 7 p.m. July 1, Old Lee County Courthouse.

• Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.

Jammin on the Rock, RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls

• Barn Ratz Band, Jay Vonn, BAJA, Dirt Road Rockers, June 2, 6 p.m.

• To be announced, July 7, 6 p.m.

T• o be announced, Aug. 4, 6 p.m.

Food truck Fridays, RB&W Par, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• 3 Day Rain, 7 p.m. June 10.

• The Sting Rays, 7 p.m. July 8.

• Outpatience, 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

Mt. Morris Jamboree, campus

• The Neverly Brothers, 7 p.m., June 10.

• Generation, 7 p.m. June 17.

• Grass Attack, 7 p.m. June 24.

• The StingRays, 7 p.m., July 1.

• SHiNDiG!, 7 p.m., July 8.

• Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15.

• Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22.

• The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29.

The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5.

• Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12.

• Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19.

• Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26.

Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown

• The Velies, 5 p.m. June 10.

• Atomic Blender, 5 p.m. June 17.

• 3 On The Tree, 5 p.m. June 24.

• Mountain Swallower, 5 p.m. July 1.

• Down 24, 5 p.m. July 8.

• MT Pockets, 5 p.m., July 15.

• Fast Lane, 5 p.m. July 22.

• Jim Ryan, 5 p.m. July 29.

3 On The Tree, 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

• To be announced, 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

• To be announced, 5 p.m. Oct. 28.