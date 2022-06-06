First notes of summer heard at Dixon park

DIXON – The summer series of concerts opened with Music at the Square on Friday. For the opener, Kathy Cecchetti and Acoustic Circus were the featured performers.
Here is a list of live music on the summer schedule at various venues around the Sauk Valley.
Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon
• The Lone Canary, 5 p.m. June 15.
• Andrew Robinson, 5 p.m. June 22.
That Gurl, 5 p.m., July 13.
• Kayla Seeber Music, 5 p.m. July 20.
• Espinosa and Coffey, 5 p.m. July 27.
• The Midnight Purchase, 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
• Downtown Rhythm Kings, 5 p.m., Aug. 10.
• Minimal, 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Lizzi Neal Trio, 5 p.m., Aug. 24.
• Ethan Bell, 5 p.m., Aug. 31.
Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon
• Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5:30 p.m., June 10.
• Jay Vonn, 5:30 p.m., June 17.
• Fred and Ginger, 5:30 p.m., June 24.
• Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8.
• Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15.
• Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22.
• Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29.
• Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5.
• New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12.
• Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19.
• Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26.
• The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2.
Sterling Municipal Band
Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center. All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday night performances are (with opening acts):
June 15: “A Night on Broadway,” (Truman’s Ridge)
June 22: features guest conductor Jonathan Lauff of Neuqua Valley High School (Who Drank all the Tequila)
June 29: “Fourth of July Celebration” (String-Alongs)
July 6: “Conductors Night Out” (Hitz City)
July 13: featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music (Robbie La Blanc and the Real Live Show)
July 20: featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University (Chameleon)
July 27: “Kidz Koncert” (Spontaneous Combustion)
Aug. 3: “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet. (Lobotomite)
Saturday evening concerts
June 25: featuring Josh Duffee Orchestra
July 16: featuring the Illinois Brass Band.
Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets, Dale Park, Sterling
• Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5 p.m. June 9.
• Todd Lorenc, 5 p.m. June 23.
• Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5 p.m. July 14.
• be announced, 5 p.m., July 28.
• Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
• Lojo Russo, 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
Dixon Municipal Band
Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m. Performances are June 9, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.
• Petunia Festival Concert, 7 p.m. July 1, Old Lee County Courthouse.
• Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.
Jammin on the Rock, RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls
• Barn Ratz Band, Jay Vonn, BAJA, Dirt Road Rockers, June 2, 6 p.m.
• To be announced, July 7, 6 p.m.
T• o be announced, Aug. 4, 6 p.m.
Food truck Fridays, RB&W Par, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• 3 Day Rain, 7 p.m. June 10.
• The Sting Rays, 7 p.m. July 8.
• Outpatience, 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
Mt. Morris Jamboree, campus
• The Neverly Brothers, 7 p.m., June 10.
• Generation, 7 p.m. June 17.
• Grass Attack, 7 p.m. June 24.
• The StingRays, 7 p.m., July 1.
• SHiNDiG!, 7 p.m., July 8.
• Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15.
• Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22.
• The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29.
The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5.
• Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12.
• Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19.
• Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26.
Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown
• The Velies, 5 p.m. June 10.
• Atomic Blender, 5 p.m. June 17.
• 3 On The Tree, 5 p.m. June 24.
• Mountain Swallower, 5 p.m. July 1.
• Down 24, 5 p.m. July 8.
• MT Pockets, 5 p.m., July 15.
• Fast Lane, 5 p.m. July 22.
• Jim Ryan, 5 p.m. July 29.
3 On The Tree, 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
• To be announced, 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
• To be announced, 5 p.m. Oct. 28.