Families sue owners of Western Apartments in Sterling, accused arsonist in deaths of woman, children

Vigil hled for Sterling fire victims Brandon Adams hugs his grandmother, Kathy Hall, Wednesday, June 1, 2020, at a vigil held on the two-year anniversary of a fire at Western Apartments in Sterling that killed Carrie A. Hose, his mother and her daughter, and as well as Celina Serrano, 13, of Sterling and her cousin, Shyla Walker, 8, of the Quad Cities. About 30 people attended the memorial at the building at 908 W. Third St. The owners of the building, Aaron and Dianah Young of Morrison, their company, Step Seven LLC, and accused arsonist Steven Coleman of Rock Falls all are being sued for wrongful death in relation to the fire. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)