5 Things to do in Sauk Valley: Cancer survivors take center stage

A celebration for cancer survivors, live music in Dixon’s tree-lined park and two popular stage productions are just part of the activities on the local schedule. Here’s 5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley.

5 Things To Do

1 Salute to survivors. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Sauk Valley will be at 6 p.m., in Building 3 of the Westwood Sports Complex in Sterling. Begins with survivor’s lap at 6 p.m., followed by a walk led by a bagpiper. Luminaria ceremony will be at Building 3. All registrations must be complete on-site by 5:30 p.m.

Elish Terrock and her son Gavin, 3, both of Sterling, pose for a photo behind a frame at the Whiteside County Relay for Life event Saturday at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center in Sterling in an undated file photo. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

2 Acoustics in the park. Dixon’s summer evening live entertainment series, Music at the Square, begins 5:30 p.m. Friday at John Dixon Park. The opening performance will feature Kathy Cecchetti and Acoustic Circus.

3 Riverfront Pops. Two events feature the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, which brings its performance season to a close. “A Symphonic Affair” fundraiser will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room, 238 Main Ave., Clinton, Iowa. Tickets are $50, $360 for a table of eight. Reserve tickets at 563-357-4758 or at clintonsymphony.org. The Riverfront Pops concert will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Admission is free. Children’s activities start at 5:30 p.m. The concert will feature music from Broadway and motion picture soundtracks, and include patriotic tunes, as well.

A crowd in lawn chairs gathers for the Clinton Symphony Orchestra's Pops Concert in an undated photo at the Riverview Bandshell in Clinton, Iowa. (Provided by Robert Whipple of Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

4 Sandals and beach chairs. “Escape To Margaritaville,” will debut Thursday at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. The production includes Jimmy Buffett classics including “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” Playhouse alums Darren Mangler and Altamiece Cooper are part of the cast, which also includes members of this year’s resident company of players. Other show dates are June 4-5 and June 7-12.

5 Southern salon. “Steel Magnolias,” a production by the Morrison Music Theatre Association, will debut at 7 p.m. Friday at Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison, Other shows will be 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12; children younger than 11 are admitted free.

