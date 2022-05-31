Whiteside sheriff’s detective recognized for work with child sexual assault victims

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker (left) with Detective Sgt. Michael S. Leighton. Leighton was awarded the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 2022 Moxie Award on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Springfield. Leighton was nominated by the YWCA of the Sauk Valley, which works closely with local law enforcement in the handling of sexual assault cases. (YWCA of the Sauk Valley)