Former Reagan boyhood home director becomes train specialist at Iowa museum

DIXON — The former executive director of the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home who helped put the historic home back on its feet is now serving as a train information specialist at the Marquette, Iowa, Depot Museum and Welcome Center.

Patrick Gorman became executive director of the Reagan home in 2016 and launched a campaign to renovate the home and visitors center, which fell into disrepair after years of deferred maintenance. Gorman and his wife, Carol, moved to Iowa in November shortly after his retirement from the Reagan home.

Gorman is the past president of the Lee County Genealogical Society, and the Lee County Historical Society as well as past president when the organizations merged. He is also a member of the Milwaukee Road and the Great Northern Historical Societies.

He is still a director at the Loveland Community House & Museum in Dixon. He also was recently named as a member of the newly formed Reagan Home Advisory Committee working in tandem with Board of Governors of the Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

“Patrick brings his many years of knowledge & experience to the museum to assist the existing staff with future additions, improvements, and activities,” according to a news release. “The Depot Museum currently features artifacts, pictures, histories, and a Bay Window Caboose from the Milwaukee Rd. Railroad Line in addition to historical items from the City of Marquette Iowa’s past.”