DIXON - The Dixon Sister Cities Association will be having a scholarship fundraiser at Culver’s on June 7.

The fundraiser will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dixon Culver’s, and a portion of sales will support a youth scholarship to travel to sister city Herzberg, Germany in the fall as well as the association’s cultural programs. Additional funds will be donated through online orders at culvers.com