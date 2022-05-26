Around the Sauk Valley: Memorial Day observances, other activities on the schedule

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.

Memorial Day observances

Dixon: Dixon VFW Post 450 and American Legion Post 12 will have a wreath-laying ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the Reagan statue on Riverfront on South Hennepin Avenue, then will parade to Oakwood Cemetery, 416 Dement Ave., where there will be another ceremony around 10:30 a.m. Afterward, there will be a procession to Chapel Hill Cemetery, 1121 Galena Ave., for a ceremony. Open houses at the VFW, 1560 Franklin Grove Road, and at the Legion, 1120 W. First. St.

Sterling. 11 a.m., Grandon Civic Center, Sterling American Legion Post 296. Speaker: Staff Sgt. Luke Moritz, Illinois National Guard. (Rain location: Woodlawn Arts Academy).

Morrison. 10:30 a.m., parade on Main Street to Grove Hill Cemetery. Keynote address, placing of wreath, rifle salute, playing of taps at Legion-VFW Pavilion. Reopening ceremony at Morrison American Legion Post 328, including meal.

Amboy. 10 a.m., Veterans Park. Keynote address by Amboy native and U.S. Navy Chief Cody Martinez, Great Lakes Naval Station, Chicago. Traditional reading of Gettysburg Address.

Sublette. 11 a.m., Ellice Dinges Center.

Erie. 10 a.m. parade to Heritage Park, 421 Highland Ave. noon picnic.

Polo. 9:15 a.m. parade at Mason Street to Farmount Cemetery. Laying of wreath by Polo VFW and American Legion Auxiliary at tomb of Unknown Soldier.

Rochelle. The Roberts Armory World War II museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. The Higgins boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting.

Tampico. Services at Catholic Cemetery, 10 a.m. Prayer by Linda Taets, Tampico American Legion Post 575 Auxiliary president. Reading of deceased veterans by Bill Lemmer of Legion Post 574. Services at Memorial Cemetery. Reading of deceased veterans by the Rev. Leanne Keate, Tampico First United Methodist Church and the Rev. Ethan Horton, Tampico Baptist Church.

This week

Fitness sampler. The Memorial Mashup is a fitness showcase of classes offered at the YMCA, 2505 Avenue East, Sterling. The event is 5 p.m. Friday and free for members and $5 for others. Call 815-535-9622 to register.

Bottoms up. Whiskey and liquor sampler 5 p.m. Friday at White Pines Lodge, Mount Morris. Includes an engraved whiskey snifter and 10.5-ounce tasting of various whiskeys and liquors from local distilleries. Tickets are $65. Call 815-655-2400 to register.

Upcoming

Music

Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon

Burn N Bush, 5 p.m. June 1

Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m., June 8

The Lone Canary, 5 p.m. June 15

Andrew Robinson, 5 p.m., June 22

That Gurl, 5 p.m., July 13

Kayla Seeber Music, 5 p.m., July 20

Espinosa and Coffey, 5 p.m., July 27

The Midnight Purchase, 5 p.m. Aug. 3

Downtown Rhythm Kings, 5 p.m., Aug. 10

Minimal, 5 p.m. Aug. 17

Lizzi Neal Trio, 5 p.m., Aug. 24

Ethan Bell, 5 p.m., Aug. 31

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

Kathy Cecchetti and Acoustic Circus, 5:30 p.m., June 3

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5:30 p.m., June 10

Jay Vonn, 5:30 p.m., June 17

Fred and Ginger, 5:30 p.m., June 24

Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8

Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15

Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22

Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29

Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5

New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12

Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19

Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26

The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center.

All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night performances are:

June 1, opening concert

June 8 featuring guest soloist Madeline Geil

June 15 “A Night on Broadway,”

June 22 features guest conductor Jonathan Lauff of Neuqua Valley High School,

June 29 “Fourth of July Celebration,”

July 6 “Conductors Night Out,”

July 13 featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music,

July 20 featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University,

July 27 “Kidz Koncert”

Aug. 3 “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet.

Saturday evening concerts:

June 25 featuring Josh Duffee Orchestra

July 16 featuring the Illinois Brass Band.

Dixon Municipal Band

Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m. Performances are June 9, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.

Petunia Festival Concert, 7 p.m. July 1, Old Lee County Courthouse.

Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.

Mt. Morris Jamboree, campus.

The Neverly Brothers, 7 p.m., June 10

Generation, 7 p.m. June 17

Grass Attack, 7 p.m. June 24

The StingRays, 7 p.m., July 1

July 8 - SHiNDiG!, 7 p.m., July 8

July 15 - Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15

July 22 - Jonny Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22

July 29 - The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29

Aug. 5 - The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5

Aug. 12 - Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12

Aug. 19 - Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19

Aug. 26 - Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Kathy Cecchetti, 6:30 p.m., June 25

Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

“A Symphonic Affair” fundraiser, 6 p.m. June 4 at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room, 238 Main Ave., Clinton, Iowa. Tickets $50, $360 table for eight. Reserve at 563-357-4758 or at clintonsymphony.org.

Riverfront Pops concert, 6:30 p.m. June 5, Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Admission free. Children’s activities start at 5:30 p.m.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660. Next open mic is June 3.

Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford. Travis Tritt, June 12. 81-968-5222.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Million Dollar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. May 26.

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Peter and the Starcatcher, September 23-24, 29-30, Oct, 1, 6-7-8.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Morrison Music Theatre Association, Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison

“Steel Magnolias”, 7 p.m. June 3-4, 2 p.m. June 5. Tickets $12, children younger than 11 free.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

—38th Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit. April 30-May 28. 60 original works from artists from across the country. Jurors selection show will be 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 815-285-4924.

—About Face, June 4-July 16. This exhibit focuses on the subjects of portraits–a sculpture, painting, photograph, or any other representation of a person, in which the human face is the main theme. This show features all forms of media in both 2D and 3D formats. Reception, 6 p.m. June 10.

—KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon. At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water. Runs through June 30. Presented by The Next Picture Show.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Dixon City Market, June 1 to Aug. 31, 5 to 8 p.m., Heritage Crossing, Dixon.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History. Permanent museum exhibits include; Agriculture Then and Now, Underground Railroad, Local Veterans, Byron Business, Outhouses, Trains, and A.G. Spalding. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Havencrest Castle, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends in May, 140 N. Fifth St., Savanna. $25 general admission.

Special interest

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club, Chana School Museum, 201 North River Road, Oregon. Schedule: Games begin at 1 p.m. May 28 vs. Canton (Mich.) Cornshuckers, June 26 DuPage County Plowboys, July 10 Creston Regulators and Lemont Quarrymen.

Information on events and attractions for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar should be submitted to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.