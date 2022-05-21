Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties. filed May 6-13

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jennifer Carber to Adam B. and Kayla Jo Brown, one parcel on Turkey Court, Erie, $20,000.

⋅ David A. Pell to Ronald C. and Debra Reid Living Trust, 604 14th St., Fulton, $132,000.

⋅ Morrison Rental Properties LLC Series D to Jedediah L. Renkes, 500 S. Madison St., Morrison, $31,000.

⋅ Leanne K. Dykema to Morrison Rental Properties LLC Series D, 207 Ash Ave., Morrison, $90,000.

⋅ Randal C. and Kathleen J. Sikkema to Leanne K. Dykema, 9989 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $90,000.

⋅ David E. James to Vanderbilt Investments LLC, 1107 Fourth St., Fulton, $245,000.

⋅ Jill S. Eberle and Randal C. and Kathleen J. Sikkema to Nolan B. Dykema, 9989 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $1.61 million.

⋅ Melissa A. Bryant to Alan C. Ottens Trust, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $448,500.

⋅ William M. and Betty B. Abbott Living Trust, Farmers National Bank trustee, to Robert H. and Kathryn A. Eagle, 16940 Ebson Road, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Kophamer Blean Property Management Series III to Joshua and Rebecca Vos, 111 Maple Ave., Morrison, $225,000.

⋅ Richard L. Styles and Andrea Haney to Illinois Department of Transportation, 308 E. Wall St., Morrison, $8,955.

⋅ Mary A. and James H. Holzrichter to Samuel Vaughn, 310 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $60,000.

⋅ Got Realty LLC to Top Choice Rentals LLC, 102 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $110,000.

⋅ Romualda Serenas to Darren and Angela Jacobs, one parcel on Fenton Road, Morrison, $6,500.

⋅ Daniel L. and Andria A. Vargas to Darren and Angela Jacobs, one parcel on Fenton Road, Morrison, $91,500.

⋅ Rogelio Uribe Garcia to Michael Lenz II and Jasmine Simplot, 1509 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $103,000.

⋅ John R. Steiner Family Trust and Tamera M. Larson to Anne E. and John R. Steiner Family Trust, 608 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $126,000.

⋅ Frank J. and Linda C. Murphy to Justin R. Ashford, 1807 E. Second St., Sterling, $85,500.

⋅ Karen R. and John D. Hyder to Madelyn J. Barry, 104 E. First St., Lyndon, $135,000.

⋅ G. Bruce Hampton to Jonathon Hurd and Otis Varden, apartment building at 1201 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $1.26 million.

⋅ John K. Dowd Jr. to Darren Wayne and Ashtin Marie Christian, 2911 Walnut St., Rock Falls, $140,000.

⋅ Linsday Bissell to Dawn Dahl, 14611 Vans Road, Fulton, $241,000.

⋅ Javier Carreno and Olga M. Jiminez to Michael Gaither and Tammy Rude, 810 W. Park St., Morrison, $139,500.

⋅ Trust VIIA, Residential Credit Opportunities, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to James Michael Pettigrew and Cynthia Marie Jones, 308 W. 10th St., Sterling, $69,900.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ John R. and Colleen R. Rillie to Hannah M. Rillie, 308 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $0.

⋅ Cantwall Medluma McBonds to G1 Farms LLC, farmland in Hahnaman Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Alan C. Ottens Trust to Ryan Ottens, 17565 Clark Road, Morrison, $350,000.

⋅ Sally and Boyd McFarren Trust to Lynne Simeon, 9993 Meredosia Road, Albany, $52,000.

Deed

⋅ Cantwall Smithsun LLC to Mcbonds Cantwall Medluma LLC, one parcel in Hahnaman Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Adam and Franasco Godinez to Ivan Gabriel Cervantes, block 19, lot 19, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Kelli McWilliams to Mark Francis and Annalisa Marie Sangiacomo, block 22, lot 66, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

⋅ Moises and Maria L. Hernandez to Samuel K. and Donna J. Baker, block 23, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

⋅ John F. Kranoski Jr. to Antonio Gonzalez-Medina, block 14, lot 31, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,000.

⋅ Kevin Macak to Alexis Vazquez and Viviana M. Ortiz block 28, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Matthew Wayne Bell to Robert Neal and Natasha Ann Kriess, block 8, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Kenneth Coglianese and Michelle Dewolf to Diego I. Delgado and Mayra Ortiz, block 18, lot 57, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Mark and Stephanie Gianetto to Christopher S. and Kathryn R. Thomas, block 12, lot 73, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,500.

⋅ Thomas Ganiere to Crispin Alarcon, block 4, lot 192, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $38,000.

⋅ Jacklyn N. Toledo to Judy Irene and Jason Anthony Karaus, block 6, lot 20, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,150.

⋅ Kathleen M. Pilipchuk to Josefina C. Fernandez, block 3, lot 170, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Norma J. Armenta, also Norma J. Purcell Wiater, to Erik and Eloina Rios, block 16, lot 168, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Jacklyn N. Toledo to Derrick and Danielle Jimemez, block 6, lot 21, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Charlie S. and Maureen M. Vopinek to Larry T. and Angela L. Lukasek, block 10, lot 162, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $80,500.

⋅ Mary Kathryn Stenzel to Chris and Sheila Mitchell, 209 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $74,000.

⋅ Patricia A. and Earl B. Thomas Jr. to April Kubiszewski, 214 S. Commercial Ave., Amboy, $59,900.

⋅ Detar Refatllari to Jordan Isaacs, 302 Alan St., Ashton, $117,000.

⋅ Charles Joseph and Anna Michelle Powell to Kayli Ann E. Fisher, 83 Logan Ave., Dixon, $88,000.

⋅ Janet A. and Janet E. Warner and Frank Bollman to Bollman Enterprises LLC, Series IV, one parcel in Nelson Township, $449,603.

⋅ Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. and Mortgage Assets Management LLC to Julie Batorski, 306 Dewey St., Steward, $69,000.

⋅ Deanna E. Hendricks to Rand E. and Dina S. Childers, 843 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $51,500.

⋅ Joshua B. Mink and Erin E. Bennett to Chelsea and Brian A. Appleman, 1753 Todd Road, Sublette, $300,000.

⋅ Morts Tap Inc. and Judy A. Jones to Amboy Long Branch LTD, 65 S. East Ave., Amboy, $10,000.

⋅ Aaron and Melissa Harrison to Tom W. and Denise L. Billhorn, 646 E. Main St., Amboy, $120,500.

⋅ Paul M. and Anne L. Hussey to Shane M. Hussey, 1659 Old Mill Road, Franklin Grove, $55,000.

⋅ Ronald William Rick to Benjamin D. Emmole and Erin E. Smith, 1703 Forest Hills Drive, Dixon, $262,500.

⋅ William Lee Franklin to Ana Galvan, 207 Hubbell Drive, Dixon, $10,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Cintia Rodriguez and Maritza Murillo to Rafael and Dora Venegas, block 17, lot 198, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Leather J, Henkel to Tiffany Ann O’Dell, 123 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Everest Hospitality LLC to Riverworks Coworking LLC, 114 E. Everett St., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Yvonne M. Eccles Trust, Kimberly A. Eccles, trustee, to Kimberly A. Eccles and Kevin Marx, 901 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $119,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc. to Road District of Monroe, one parcel in Monroe Township, $0.

⋅ Russell A. Stevens to Jacklyn Robleto, 1240 Tilton Park Drive, Rochelle, $230,000.

⋅ Tiffani Griffin to Stephen Conrad Arves and Nichole Christine Johnson, 706 Adams St., Oregon, $147,500.

⋅ The late Harold L. Rogers by heirs to Jacqueline Verastegui, 625 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $217,000.

⋅ Collin Rahrig to Matthew and Samantha Greenfield, 1635 Westmont Drive, Byron, $239,900.

⋅ University of Illinois Foundation to Wayne W. Hayenga, one parcel in White Rock Township, $175,000.

⋅ Shirley Garnett to University of Illinois Foundation, one parcel in White Rock Township, $0.

⋅ Margaret P. Baie and Linda L. Wright to Bryant L. and Stephanie R. Hagemann, 14443 E. Eddy Road, Davis Junction, $275,000.

⋅ Country Mutual Insurance Co. to Haywell LLC-Lake Lida, 448 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $225,000.

⋅ Vittoria Love to Abel Vasquez, 310 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $152,500.

⋅ Brian E. and Thomas W. Vanhise to Ethan and Tracy Ringle, one parcel in Flagg Township, $23,000.

⋅ Brian E. and Thomas W. Vanhise to Jacob and Lauren Ryan, one parcel in Flagg Township, $23,000.

⋅ Chad Warborg to Kevin and Lori Behrens, 105 Windover Park Drive, Rochelle, $212,500.

⋅ Raymond and Faye Carolyn Smith to Gerald R. Spoonmore Jr., 1101 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, $140,000.

⋅ Steven P. and Colleen S. Esterday to Sally Lynn Sawicki and Steven Conrad Strang, 1321 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $84,000.

⋅ Kevin and Lori Behrens to Diego Jose Marroquin Aquino, 212 S. 10th St., Rochelle, $110,400.

⋅ Lisa A. Russell to Thomas A. and Marjorie J. Meadows, 1651 Squires Landing, Rochelle, $250,000.

⋅ Jacob J. and Olivia A. Krumm to Lisa Van and Jason Todd, 1107 Illinois St., Davis Junction, $3,800.

⋅ Duane L. and Carolyn J. Meyer to Gendreau 1031 Eat LLC, 520 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $215,000.

⋅ Brianna Lavender to Elaine L. Titock Neville, 509 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $149,000.

⋅ Patrick M. McClanahan to Ryan Bahr, 306 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $87,500.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Deutsche Mortgage Securities Inc. Mortgage Loan Trust 20044, HSBC Bank USA, trustee to First York Financial LLC, 301 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $0.

⋅ William R. and Mary E. Iwans to End Poverty Now Inc., 407 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ William R. and Mary E. Iwans to End Poverty Now Inc., 309 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Joseph, Issa Ephram, Edwar, Jone and Andy Lazar to Monroe Center Oasis Inc., 5532 N. Limestone Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Jes Farm Trust 1, Donelle H. Ward, trustee, to Stephen M. Chapman, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $748,200.

⋅ S. Joanne Eyster Family Trust, Charleen A. Boudreau, trustee, to Bryan Mink Trust, Bryan Mink, trustee, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $515,000.

⋅ Marvin K. Eyster Living Trust, Charleen Boudreau, trustee, to Wayne Hayenga, one parcel in White Rock Township, $525,000.

⋅ Philip A. and Gina K. Pedraza 2018 Living Trust, Philip A. Pedraza, trustee, to Joseph C. and Z. Diane Hagan Living Trust, Kimberly A. Hendry and Joseph C. and Z. Diane Hagan, trustees, 1230 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, $249,900.

Executors deed

⋅ Estate of Richard J. Johnston, the late Richard J. Johnston by executor, to Kimberly D. Hannold, 207 S. First St., Oregon, $310,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office