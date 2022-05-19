Pork chop dinner fundraiser, bank account set up for injured Lanark man, 22

LANARK – A drive-thru pork chop dinner fundraiser and an account at Exchange State Bank have been established to raise money the family of Jared Dickman, 22, who was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday.

The park chop dinner drive-thru, sponsored by by Custom Catering and BBQ and the bank, begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Eastland High School, 500 S. School Drive, and will last until the food runs out.

For their donation, diners will get a butterfly pork chop sandwich, applesauce, chips and a cookie.

All proceeds go to the Dickman family.

Donations also can be sent to or dropped off at the bank, 126 N. Broad St., Lanark, IL 61046. Include “Jared Dickman fundraiser” in the check’s memo line.

In addition, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up. Click on https://tinyurl.com/yc64xcbt or find The Dickman Family Fundraiser at www.gofundme.com to donate.

Dickman, son of Connan and Tina Dickman, is in critical condition at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

He was westbound on U.S. Route 52 east of Center Drive around 10:14 p.m. when he left the road, went into the south ditch and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, Illinois State Police said.

The fundraisers will help pay for gas, food, medical bills, and the wages his parents will lose to be with him as he recovers.




















