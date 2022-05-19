Plant sales, birds of prey and bags on the Sauk Valley weekend calendar

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

This week

Birds of Prey presentation by Hoo Haven and sponsored by Savanna Public Library, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.

Junkathon, a craft vendor sale and flea market will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison. It benefits St. Jude.

Rock River Valley Barbershop Chorus, 6 p.m., Saturday, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Featured performance by After Hours, 2018 International Quartet Champion and by Dan Wessler, former choral director of Freeport High School, Tickets $10.

Jessie’s Mile Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Classroom Bar and Lounge, 207 Pope St., Nelson. Registration at 8 a.m. $20 per person.

Plant sale by Morrison Garden Club, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Community Room, Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Plant Sale by Lee County Master Gardeners, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Frankin Road, Amboy.

Railroad Days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Rochelle Railroad Park. Live music: Buzzed by Sonset, noon Saturday and Mark Lyons, noon Sunday.

Yak Yak Sisters’ Blessing of the Vessels, 2 p.m. Sunday at Hennepin Canal, Route 40, Rock Falls.

Upcoming

Music

Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon

Burn N Bush, 5 p.m. June 1

Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m., June 8

The Lone Canary, 5 p.m. June 15

Andrew Robinson, 5 p.m., June 22

That Gurl, 5 p.m., July 13

Kayla Seeber Music, 5 p.m., July 20

Espinosa and Coffey, 5 p.m., July 27

The Midnight Purchase, 5 p.m. Aug. 3

Downtown Rhythm Kings, 5 p.m., Aug. 10

Minimal, 5 p.m. Aug. 17

Lizzi Neal Trio, 5 p.m., Aug. 24

Ethan Bell, 5 p.m., Aug. 31

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

Kathy Cecchetti and Acoustic Circus, 5:30 p.m., June 3

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5:30 p.m., June 10

Jay Vonn, 5:30 p.m., June 17

Fred and Ginger, 5:30 p.m., June 24

Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8

Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15

Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22

Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29

Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5

New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12

Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19

Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26

The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center.

All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night performances are:

June 1, opening concert

June 8 featuring guest soloist Madeline Geil

June 15 “A Night on Broadway,”

June 22 features guest conductor Jonathan Lauff of Neuqua Valley High School,

June 29 “Fourth of July Celebration,”

July 6 “Conductors Night Out,”

July 13 featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music,

July 20 featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University,

July 27 “Kidz Koncert”

Aug. 3 “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet.

Saturday evening concerts:

June 25 featuring Josh Duffee Orchestra

July 16 featuring the Illinois Brass Band.

Dixon Municipal Band

Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m. Performances are June 9, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.

Petunia Festival Concert, 7 p.m. July 1, Old Lee County Courthouse.

Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.

Mt. Morris Jamboree, campus.

The Neverly Brothers, 7 p.m., June 10

Generation, 7 p.m. June 17

Grass Attack, 7 p.m. June 24

The StingRays, 7 p.m., July 1

July 8 - SHiNDiG!, 7 p.m., July 8

July 15 - Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15

July 22 - Jonny Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22

July 29 - The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29

Aug. 5 - The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5

Aug. 12 - Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12

Aug. 19 - Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19

Aug. 26 - Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., May 21.

Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

“A Symphonic Affair” fundraiser, 6 p.m. June 4 at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Room, 238 Main Ave., Clinton, Iowa. Tickets $50, $360 table for eight. Reserve at 563-357-4758 or at clintonsymphony.org.

Riverfront Pops concert, 6:30 p.m. June 5, Riverview Park, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Admission free. Children’s activities start at 5:30 p.m.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford. Travis Tritt, June 12. 81-968-5222.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Million Dollar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. May 26.

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Vincent by Leonard Nimoy, 7:30 p.m. May 19-21.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Performing Arts Guild, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” May 13-15, May 20-22, Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Call 815-734-2103. Tickets are $15 and are available online at performingartsguild.com.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

Morrison Music Theater Association, performances at Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium. Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m. June 3 and 4, 2 p.m. June 5. Advance tickets $10.

White Pines Lodge, Ogle County. Elvis Through the Years, 11:20 a.m. May 19. Tickets $41-$51

Art exhibits

KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon. At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water. Presented by The Next Picture Show.

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

38th Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibit. April 30-May 28. 60 original works from artists from across the country. Jurors selection show will be 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 815-285-4924.

Art in a Bottle, 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Wine tasting fundraiser, onsite expertise provided by Dalibor Brkovic of Winebrow Fine Wines and Spirits. Tickets $75. Cocktail attire. 815-285-4924. Silent auction. Music by Carol Brown.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Byron Museum of History, spring markets for Sunshine Park vendors, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History. Permanent museum exhibits include; Agriculture Then and Now, Underground Railroad, Local Veterans, Byron Business, Outhouses, Trains, and A.G. Spalding. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Havencrest Castle, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends in May, 140 N. Fifth St., Savanna. $25 general admission.

Special interest

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club, Chana School Museum, 201 North River Road, Oregon. Schedule: Games begin at 1 p.m. May 28 vs. Canton (Mich.) Cornshuckers, June 26 DuPage County Plowboys, July 10 Creston Regulators and Lemont Quarrymen.

