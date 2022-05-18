Students awarded scholarship by Polo Lions Club

Polo Community High School held its awards night on May 11 during which the Polo Lions Club gave six scholarships. Pictured here, left to right, are the students who received the scholarships Emileigh Williams, who will attend Northern Illinois University; Kealie Wilcox, who will attend Sauk Valley Community College; Kadence Sheaffer, who will attend Illinois State University; Natalie Nelson, who will attend Carroll University; Madelynn Jones, who will attend Sauk Valley Community College; and Cooper Blake, who will attend Sauk Valley Community College. Ryan Shetler presented the scholarships. (Photo supplied)