Fundraiser established for 22-year-old Lanark man injured in crash

LANARK – A fundraiser is set up for the family of a 22-year-old Lanark man critically injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday.

Jared Dickman was westbound on U.S. Route 52 east of Center Drive around 10:14 p.m. Saturday when he left the road, went into the south ditch and overturned, throwing him from the car, Illinois State Police said in a news release.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the ISP said.

Dickman, son of Connan and Tina Dickman, is being treated at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

The GoFundMe campaign is to raise money for gas, food, medical bills, and the wages his parents will lose to be with him.

Click on https://tinyurl.com/yc64xcbt or find The Dickman Family Fundraiser at www.gofundme.com to donate.