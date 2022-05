DIXON – The Avenue G Bridge over the Rock River between Sterling and Rock Falls will be closed for about 2 months, beginning Monday, while the bridge deck is resurfaced, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The project will cost $200,000. It is expected to be completed by July 4.

A marked detour will direct traffic to use West Second Street in Rock Falls, the First Avenue Bridge on state Route 40 and West Fourth Street in Sterling