Dixon St. Anne’s School second grader Alex Brown (middle) and first grader Maxwell Lumzy (left) apply tie-dye to shirts Friday afternoon as part of a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) fun day at the school. The shirt project was made possible by a grant in memory of Judge Martin Hill. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)