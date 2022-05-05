Former Sterling attorney, charged with two rapes, pleads to battery

MORRISON – A former Sterling attorney accused of sexually assaulting two clients more than 3 years ago was sentenced Thursday to 1 and a half years conditional discharge for misdemeanor battery.
Michael A. Lancaster, 65, of Rock Falls, was charged in the first case with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint, and with one count of criminal sexual assault in the second.
Per his plea agreement, he was sentenced on an amended charge of battery, while the other three charges in the first case and the second case were dismissed.
As part of the terms, Lancaster no longer can practice law, a profession from which he retired shortly after charges were filed.
If he follows the terms of his discharge, the conviction will not remain on his record.
Lancaster was accused of raping one client in February 2019, and the second 7 months later, on Sept. 30. He was charged in the September case first, on Oct. 10, 2019, and in the February case 9 days later.
In a malpractice suit filed against Lancaster on Aug 6, 2021, the woman involved it the September case said she hired Lancaster on June 1, 2019. On Sept. 30, he asked her to meet him at the office at 4:30 p.m. to discuss her case. Unbeknownst to her, the office closed at that time, and when she arrived, he locked the front door, took her into his office and raped her, the suit says.
The woman involved in the February case also was assaulted during a scheduled meeting in his office, investigators said.
Criminal sexual assault is punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison, unlawful restraint by 1 to 3 years.
Lancaster was represented by Sterling attorney Jim Mertes.
Because Lancaster worked closely with local law enforcement and court officials, Rock Island Judge Clarence Darrow presided, and Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal prosecuted the case, to avoid a conflict of interest.
A case management conference is set for May 20 in the civil suit, which also names his former law partner, John E. Miller, and their firm, Miller & Lancaster P.C., then at 15 E. Third St. It accuses the defendants of negligent retention, negligent supervision and malpractice. Darrow also presides over the that case.