Rock Falls High School ready to stage ‘Seussical the Musical’

ROCK FALLS — A cast of 26 and a crew of 19 will be staging a production of “Seussical the Musical” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tabor Gym.

Angela Duggins gave a presentation about the school’s spring show during the board of education meeting on April 20. She said this is the TYA version of the stage play, meaning it it has been shortened to 95 minutes and made appropriate as Theater for Young Audiences, encouraging family attendance.

Tickets are $5 for the community, free for RFHS students.

During “Seussical” The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton must protect the Whos and guard an egg left in its care by Mayzie La Bird. Horton has the support of Gertrude McFuzz in a story that uplifts friendship and loyalty.

Still to be unveiled: The costumes that were student designed. Duggins said students took part in a costume design workshop earlier in the school year and the winners of a competition were selected to produce costumes for this show.

The orchestration, which also is provided by Rock Falls students, is in keys appropriate to female voice, as the Cat is played by Molly Maloy.

Duggins also said that ushers were trained so they are fire-safety certified.