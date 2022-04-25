One adult killed, 6 others injured in 3-vehicle crash north of Oregon involving school bus

OREGON – One person is dead and six others injured after a three-vehicle crash early Monday afternoon on state Route 2 north of Oregon.

A person in one of the cars was killed, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said at the scene.

No further details will be provided this early in the investigation, pending notification of family members, VanVickle said.

An Illinois Central school bus also was involved, but no students were aboard, company officials said.

Route 2 was closed between East Camling and Town Hall roads while officers worked the scene of the crash, which was just south of Camling, 6.5 miles north of Oregon.

The van-like bus was carrying two adults — the driver and a monitor — and a child of one of the adults, who was checked out at the scene and released to a relative, said Richard Price, Illinois Central’s director of safety and risk management.

It was an out-of-district vehicle, meaning it was traveling through the area, and was not from the Oregon, Byron or Dixon school districts, Price said. It was from the company’s Dixon bus lot, and was headed to Rockford, he said.

The road closure was to allow officials to reconstruct the collision, VanVickle said.

"The road will be closed for a while," he said around 3 p.m.
























