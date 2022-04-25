April’s miserable weather – it’s not done yet!

April 1 was pretty miserable. The high was 36 degrees accompanied by an icy rain.

Too bad we’ve been playing the climate version of April Fools’ Day all month long.

April 2022 was colder and wetter than normal. But who needs to rely on facts and figures from the National Weather Service to know that?

Ask anyone trying to schedule a baseball or softball game what the cold and rain have done. Or better yet, check in with gardeners whose spring flowers have started to bloom and mention those early morning frosts to see them wince.

And guess what, it’s not over. The forecast from the Davenport, Iowa, station of the National Weather Service calls for overnight low temperatures at just below the freezing mark for both Monday and Tuesday.

If that happens, then the month will have seen 15 days with the low temp at 32 degrees or less. Six times it was solidly in the 20s.

April 17 was the coldest day: it got down to 26 degrees. April 9 wasn’t much fun either, high of 38 and low of 31.

April 19 saw the biggest departure from normal. It was 40 on the high side, 29 on the low. The average temp was 34.5 degrees, a departure of 16.2 degrees.

As of Thursday, the average high for this April has been 50.6 and average low 32.8. Both are below normal: 58.1 and 37.1, respectively.

As for the rain, well the thunderstorm on Friday cinched it. Almost 1.5 inches of rain fell in a 36-hour period. The monthly total is at 4.02 inches. What’s normal for precipitation? 2.61 inches.

It’s rained on nine days of the April calendar, with trace amounts of snow falling on three of them.