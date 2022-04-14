Dixon Public Library permanently abolishes late fees

DIXON - The Dixon Public Library has ended the practice of charging late fees.

The library has not been charging overdue fines since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Library Board of Trustees recently made the change permanent, Library Director Antony Deter said.

The board also voted to waive the backlog of fines that predated COVID. About $5,300 in old fines were waived, and about 140 patrons had their cards unblocked, he said.

Items can be checked out for 14 days, and may be renewed for another 14 days, up to twice, as long as the item has not been requested by another patron.

The board and staff have also overhauled how they remind community members to return their materials.

Patrons receive an email reminder a couple of days before items are due. Once an item is 7 days overdue, staff call patrons and are usually able to offer to renew the item.

A letter is sent after 14 days, and once the item is 28 days late, the patron’s account is charged for the replacement cost and their card is blocked. At this time a further final notice is mailed. The account can be returned to good standing as soon as the item is returned in good condition.

Go to dixongov.com/library or call the library at 815-284-7261 for more information.