Hobby Lobby coming to Northland Mall

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Hobby Lobby will anchor the east end of Northland Mall in Sterling, owner Brookwood Capital Advisors announced.

Hobby Lobby will anchor the east end of Northland Mall in Sterling, owner Brookwood Capital Advisors announced. (Rendering submitted by Brookwood Capital Advisors)

STERLING – Drum roll, please:

Hobby Lobby will be the new anchor on the west end of Northland Mall, mall owner Brookwood Capital Advisors announced today.

Hobby Lobby will occupy the entire space, formerly a Bergner’s department store.

.Pending but not yet ready to be announced is a large business for the west end anchor spot once home to Bergner’s, Lydia Chernitsky-Hamd, leasing director with mall owner Tennessee-based Brookwood Capital Advisors, said Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Hobby Lobby will be taking over the west end anchor spot in Northland Mall once home to Bergner’s, said Lydia Chernitsky-Hamd, leasing director with mall owner Tennessee-based Brookwood Capital Advisors. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Remodeling is under way. When it opens, the mall essentially will be at 100% capacity, Brookwood leasing director Lydia Chernitsky-Hamd said.

This will be the giant arts, crafts and home decor supplier’s 42nd store in Illinois; the closest to the Sauk Valley are in Rockford, Peru and Moline; there also is a store across the Mississippi River in Clinton, Iowa. Go to https://www.hobbylobby.com/ to learn more.

It was at 70% when Tennessee-based Brookwood took over less than 4 months ago, offering new tenants 6 months free rent to help them get their businesses established. More than a dozen have taken advantage of the offer.

Midwest Furniture will be coming to the former JCPenney spot in the east end of the mall, anchoring that end, and Dunham’s remains the other large retailer in the center of Northland.

Brookwood bought the mall at 2900 E. Lincolnway in late January for $1.7 million.

Those who have signed leases are:

The Toy Store

https://www.facebook.com/sterlingILtoystore

https://sterlingtoystore.com

Emmie B’s Boutique

https://www.facebook.com/EmmieBsBoutique

https://emmie-bs-boutique.myshopify.com

Janet & June Boutique

https://www.facebook.com/janetandjuneboutique

www.janetandjune.com

janetandjuneboutique@gmail.com

Flip Side Coffee & Espresso Bar

https://www.facebook.co/flipsidecoffeeandespressobar

815-718-0022

Sotelo Media

https://sotelomedia.com/

roman@sotelomedia.com

815-908-7823

State of Mind

https://www.facebook.com/getstateofmind

815-564-2200

CS Tattoos

815-535-6821

Schnappin Outlet

https://www.facebook.com/schnappindeals

815-246-2323

Midwest Furniture

https://www.facebook.com/MidwestFurnitureEVV/

4ever Paid

https://www.facebook.com/4EPaid/

Bugsy’s Arcade and Gaming

https://www.facebook.com/BugsysArcade/

815 419-4635

Elevated Beauty Supply

Facebook page and phone number are is in the works




