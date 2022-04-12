Hobby Lobby coming to Northland Mall

STERLING – Drum roll, please:
Hobby Lobby will be the new anchor on the west end of Northland Mall, mall owner Brookwood Capital Advisors announced today.
Hobby Lobby will occupy the entire space, formerly a Bergner’s department store.
Remodeling is under way. When it opens, the mall essentially will be at 100% capacity, Brookwood leasing director Lydia Chernitsky-Hamd said.
This will be the giant arts, crafts and home decor supplier’s 42nd store in Illinois; the closest to the Sauk Valley are in Rockford, Peru and Moline; there also is a store across the Mississippi River in Clinton, Iowa. Go to https://www.hobbylobby.com/ to learn more.
It was at 70% when Tennessee-based Brookwood took over less than 4 months ago, offering new tenants 6 months free rent to help them get their businesses established. More than a dozen have taken advantage of the offer.
Midwest Furniture will be coming to the former JCPenney spot in the east end of the mall, anchoring that end, and Dunham’s remains the other large retailer in the center of Northland.
Brookwood bought the mall at 2900 E. Lincolnway in late January for $1.7 million.
Those who have signed leases are:
The Toy Store
https://www.facebook.com/sterlingILtoystore
Emmie B’s Boutique
https://www.facebook.com/EmmieBsBoutique
https://emmie-bs-boutique.myshopify.com
Janet & June Boutique
https://www.facebook.com/janetandjuneboutique
janetandjuneboutique@gmail.com
Flip Side Coffee & Espresso Bar
https://www.facebook.co/flipsidecoffeeandespressobar
815-718-0022
Sotelo Media
815-908-7823
State of Mind
https://www.facebook.com/getstateofmind
815-564-2200
CS Tattoos
815-535-6821
Schnappin Outlet
https://www.facebook.com/schnappindeals
815-246-2323
Midwest Furniture
https://www.facebook.com/MidwestFurnitureEVV/
4ever Paid
https://www.facebook.com/4EPaid/
Bugsy’s Arcade and Gaming
https://www.facebook.com/BugsysArcade/
815 419-4635
Elevated Beauty Supply
Facebook page and phone number are is in the works