Free works for them: Sterling mall abuzz with many new business ventures

In the last two weeks, since shortly after new Northland Mall owner Brookwood Capital Advisors, offered free rent to local businesses, more than half a dozen have stepped up to the plate. Jackie Payne, owner of Bushel Basket Candle Co. in Northland Mall for nearly two decades, and her daughter, Jessica, 21, are among them; they will be opening a toy store in the mall in the spring. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)