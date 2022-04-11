Dixon Historic Theatre announces season lineup

DIXON - The Dixon Historic Theatre has big plans to follow its first season after relaunching operations.

The century old theater at 114 S. Galena Ave. released its lineup of upcoming acts Monday ranging from comedian Yakov Smirnoff and tribute bands to an illusionist and acrobats.

The theater had a grand reopening in September, following years of working toward a new management direction and goals of being a cultural icon in the region.

[ Behind the curtain: Dixon Historic Theatre works toward revitalization ]

The goal was to have at least 20 events during the first season, and the venue hosted 36. Performances included illusionist Reza: Edge of Illusion, Dinosaur World Live, Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out as well as tribute bands for Michael Jackson, Van Halen and Heart.

There will be 18 main events this season starting with “Menopause the Musical” Sept. 28-29 from Dixon native Jeanie Linders, who offered to purchase the theater years ago.

It will be followed by Forever Young Oct. 7, ABBA Mania Oct. 16, Paul Childers Oct. 22, Yesterday Beatles tribute Nov. 5, “Annie Jr.” Nov. 18-19, community theater production of “Cinderella” Dec. 9-12, The Prophecy Show with music from the Trans-Siberian orchestra Dec. 30, Motor City the Motown Revue Jan. 14, Still Collins Jan. 28, Shanghai Circus Feb. 24, Doug Allen Nash March 11, comedian Yakov Smirnoff March 24, Head East April 7, Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Gen April 23, The Machine tribute to Pink Floyd April 28, Under the Street Lamp May 13, and illusionist Mike Super May 27.

The Dixon City Council gave the theater $200,000 to go toward events last year, and the group budgeted another $200,000 donation this year, which would be split between events and a possible grant match if the theater succeeds in getting a $1.5 million grant for replacing the roof and other renovations.

[ Dixon Historic Theatre pursuing $1.5 million grant for building improvements ]

Prior to reopening, repairs and renovations included replacing the fly system that controls the stage rigging, installing new curtains, removing and bringing the fire escape up to code, giving the facility a deep cleaning, making major repairs to the boiler and air conditioning, installing smart lighting, and providing upgrades to the sound system.

Plans to streamline operations started in 2016, following about 2 years of confusion as to whether it was owned by nonprofit Dixon Theatre Renovation Inc. or the county. The city, county and nonprofit entered into a partnership in 2017 to create a new group to take on ownership and decisions for the theater.

In 2017, before a new group was formed, the theater made an agreement with Florida-based production company Cue Theatricals, with ties to Linders, which brought seven nationally touring shows to the facility, but decided not to pursue a second season.

Historic Dixon Theatre Group replaced DTRI in 2019, rebranding the Historic Dixon Theatre as The Dixon Historic Theatre, but new programming was delayed because of COVID-19.

Season tickets will go on sale Friday running from September to May. Ticket packages will be sold through June1 and will be available online at dixontheatre.com, by phone at 815-508-6324 or at the box office, 93 S. Hennepin Ave.







